21Digital delivers New Website to support The Garden Village Expansion

Lancashire-based digital marketing agency 21Digital has delivered a new ecommerce website for the country’s first dedicated wheelie bin storage manufacturer to help promote its expanded, diversified range, direct to consumers across the UK.

Launched in 2009 as a wheelie bin storage specialist, The Garden Village became an industry leader selling through retailers and online platforms and has since expanded its range to include garden stores, bike stores, log stores, dustbin stores and parcel stores.

With all products manufactured in Lancashire using sustainable FSC® sourced timber, the entire range is named after towns, villages, and hamlets in the Ribble Valley.

The Garden Village managing director Caroline Donelan

The new website from 21Digital features optimised design to ensure customers from across the UK searching for aesthetically pleasing garden storage solutions can find what they are looking for directly from the search engine optimised site.

21Digital managing director Sam Fletcher said: “Home and garden is one of our proven specialities and so we are really pleased to have launched this new site for The Garden Village to help them sell direct to consumers across the country.

“Targeting trade and consumer customers alike, the new website is designed to help maximise sales conversion through clear navigation and links to customer support, and we have now been tasked to increase market visibility amongst homeowners and drive online sales with an organic search marketing SEO campaign and Google Ads management.”

The Garden Village Managing Director Caroline Donelan said: “The Garden Village brand was established in 2009, but our roots began in the landscaping and garden design sector long before that. Our passion for garden design and landscaping projects led us to consider other ways of making garden space more appealing to the eye, hiding away those unsightly objects that we all have.

“With this in mind, we designed, developed, and manufactured the very first wheelie bin storage unit in the UK and we continue to lead the industry as the country’s first and largest wheelie bin and recycle box storage supplier.

“21Digital were recommended to us for their expertise in the home and garden sector and their straight talking and results-focused approach, so we are pleased to be collaborating with them to help promote and sell our expanded range to customers nationwide.”

Based at offices on Trident Park, 21Digital is a multi-award-winning agency specialising in lead generation and ecommerce, providing digital marketing services including web design, web development, SEO, Google Ads, digital consultancy, social media marketing and email marketing.

For more information go to www.21digital.agency or www.thegardenvillage.co.uk.