Preston’s high street has changed a great deal over the years.
These are just some of the shops, restaurants, pubs and attractions that we have loved and lost in the city:
1. Littlewoods Catalogue Shop
TV comedian Tom O'Connor opened the Littlewoods Catalogue Shop in Preston's Fishergate Centre. Photo: Archive
2. C&A
C&A was a much-loved fashion retailer and was an icon of the high street. It closed its UK stores in 2001. Photo: Archive
3. British Home Stores
BHS was a large department store on Preston's Fishergate which closed down in 2016. Photo: Google
4. County Arms
On the corner of Ribbleton Lane and Deepdale Road, directly opposite Preston Prison. It closed down in 2006 and was demolished in 2007 to create a pay and display car park. Charles Dickens was reputed to have stayed there, as were judges from the Assize Courts next door to the prison. Photo: Kevin McGuinness
