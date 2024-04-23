21 businesses that have closed in Preston including BHS, C&A and Wilko

Take a trip down memory lane!

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 19:46 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 19:46 BST

Preston’s high street has changed a great deal over the years.

These are just some of the shops, restaurants, pubs and attractions that we have loved and lost in the city:

1. Littlewoods Catalogue Shop

TV comedian Tom O'Connor opened the Littlewoods Catalogue Shop in Preston's Fishergate Centre. Photo: Archive

2. C&A

C&A was a much-loved fashion retailer and was an icon of the high street. It closed its UK stores in 2001. Photo: Archive

3. British Home Stores

BHS was a large department store on Preston's Fishergate which closed down in 2016. Photo: Google

4. County Arms

On the corner of Ribbleton Lane and Deepdale Road, directly opposite Preston Prison. It closed down in 2006 and was demolished in 2007 to create a pay and display car park. Charles Dickens was reputed to have stayed there, as were judges from the Assize Courts next door to the prison. Photo: Kevin McGuinness

