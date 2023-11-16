2024 Software Launch triggers office growth for Evolve Document Solutions

A Lancashire-based managed print services company has expanded its commercial premises with the purchase of a new unit at South Rings Business Park in Bamber Bridge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Evolve Document Solutions, which contracts commercial photocopiers to organisations throughout Lancashire and the UK, has expanded its head office into adjacent premises on Dollywaggon Way.

The expansion is in addition to another recently-acquired premises opposite. This new unit is being used exclusively for hardware, stock and technical maintenance. The six-figure property investment increases Evolve’s commercial space to over 3,000 sq ft in Bamber Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highlights of the new space for Evolve staff and the company’s clients include a remodelled mezzanine, creating additional internal rooms and workspace for staff and customers alike. These include a unique chillout area for downtime in a fast, ever-changing working environment.

Evolve Document Solutions team outside their expanding office

Evolve’s office expansion follows several years of steady organic growth. It also comes as the managed print services company prepares for the official launch of its very own proprietary document management software called Agility, which Evolve is planning to launch early in 2024.

For Evolve Document Solutions, owner Daniel Maddox said: “We’re always looking for ways that we can add further value for our customers. Our new document management software, Agility, is a great example of that. Agility will help us combine the value, service and technical insight we are renowned for with an innovative new way to simplify digital document storage and retrieval. We have to continue to help our customers to become paper-light, and Agility really fits into this process.

“The new office space will add value too. We wanted a friendly space where customers and staff enjoy learning together as we take UK office document productivity to a new level. Evolve will be able to offer a blend of hardware and in-house software that I believe few in the industry can equal. And the office expansion means we’ll have a new working environment that matches that promise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad