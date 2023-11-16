2024 Software Launch triggers office growth for Evolve Document Solutions
Evolve Document Solutions, which contracts commercial photocopiers to organisations throughout Lancashire and the UK, has expanded its head office into adjacent premises on Dollywaggon Way.
The expansion is in addition to another recently-acquired premises opposite. This new unit is being used exclusively for hardware, stock and technical maintenance. The six-figure property investment increases Evolve’s commercial space to over 3,000 sq ft in Bamber Bridge.
The highlights of the new space for Evolve staff and the company’s clients include a remodelled mezzanine, creating additional internal rooms and workspace for staff and customers alike. These include a unique chillout area for downtime in a fast, ever-changing working environment.
Evolve’s office expansion follows several years of steady organic growth. It also comes as the managed print services company prepares for the official launch of its very own proprietary document management software called Agility, which Evolve is planning to launch early in 2024.
For Evolve Document Solutions, owner Daniel Maddox said: “We’re always looking for ways that we can add further value for our customers. Our new document management software, Agility, is a great example of that. Agility will help us combine the value, service and technical insight we are renowned for with an innovative new way to simplify digital document storage and retrieval. We have to continue to help our customers to become paper-light, and Agility really fits into this process.
“The new office space will add value too. We wanted a friendly space where customers and staff enjoy learning together as we take UK office document productivity to a new level. Evolve will be able to offer a blend of hardware and in-house software that I believe few in the industry can equal. And the office expansion means we’ll have a new working environment that matches that promise.”
Lancashire-based Jones Corporate Facilities Management is managing the eight-week office refit of the new premises. Their team will deliver a sustainable office space with thermal efficient products. The refit will be completed before Christmas.