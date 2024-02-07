News you can trust since 1886
19 pictures as stars of tourism and hospitality celebrated at Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023

The stars of tourism and hospitality in the county shone brightly at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Feb 2024, 16:09 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT

Held at the iconic King George's Hall in Blackburn on Thursday night (February 6), the event was supported by Headline Sponsor, University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and Destination Sponsor, Blackburn and Darwen Borough Council.

Here are 19 pictures from the event:

Professor Steven Rhoden from Headline Sponsor UClan.

Professor Steven Rhoden from Headline Sponsor UClan.

Winner Family Business Award - Brickhouse Farm Cottages. Sponsored by The Centre For Family Business at Lancaster University Management School.

Winner Family Business Award - Brickhouse Farm Cottages. Sponsored by The Centre For Family Business at Lancaster University Management School.

Winner Judges Award - Hotel Sheraton reaction. Award sponsored by UCLan.

Winner Judges Award - Hotel Sheraton reaction. Award sponsored by UCLan.

Winner Taste Lancashire Award - La Locanda. Sponsored by Total Food Service.

Winner Taste Lancashire Award - La Locanda. Sponsored by Total Food Service.

