17 restaurants, cafes and takeaways in and around Preston given new food hygiene ratings

17 establishments in and around Preston have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

1. The Barn Cafe, Heskin Hall Shopping Village, Wood Lane, PR7 5PA

2. Two Birds Tea Room, Heskin Hall Shopping Village, Chorley, PR7 5PA

3. Costa Coffee, Shopping Centre, Market Street, Chorley, PR7 1DE

4. The Village Tearoom, Blackburn Road, Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8EY

