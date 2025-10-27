17 of the best places to get your nails done for Autumn & Halloween according to you

From intricate pumpkin patterns and cobweb designs to rich autumnal shades like burnt orange, deep plum and chocolate brown, there’s something for everyone looking to add a touch of seasonal flair to their nails.

Whether you want a subtle nod to Halloween or a full-on festive statement, local nail technicians are showcasing their creativity with eye-catching designs that are perfect for parties, nights out or just celebrating the season.

From classic gels and polishes to bold, experimental designs the county’s salons provide a range of options to suit all tastes and ages. Here are the bets nail salons in and around Lancashire to get your nails done for fall and Halloween, according to you.

1. 4ever Nails Beauty 16 Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston

2. Naughty Nails Tanning & Beauty By Samantha Eastham. 8 Hawksbury Dr, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9EJ

3. The Nails Place Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4BZ