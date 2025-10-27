17 of the best places to get your nails done for Autumn & Halloween according to you

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 14:12 GMT

As October rolls in Lancashire’s nail salons are embracing the season with a range of spooky and autumn-inspired manicures.

From intricate pumpkin patterns and cobweb designs to rich autumnal shades like burnt orange, deep plum and chocolate brown, there’s something for everyone looking to add a touch of seasonal flair to their nails.

Whether you want a subtle nod to Halloween or a full-on festive statement, local nail technicians are showcasing their creativity with eye-catching designs that are perfect for parties, nights out or just celebrating the season.

From classic gels and polishes to bold, experimental designs the county’s salons provide a range of options to suit all tastes and ages. Here are the bets nail salons in and around Lancashire to get your nails done for fall and Halloween, according to you.

16 Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall , Preston

1. 4ever Nails Beauty

16 Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall , Preston | third party

8 Hawksbury Dr, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9EJ

2. Naughty Nails Tanning & Beauty By Samantha Eastham.

8 Hawksbury Dr, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9EJ | google

Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4BZ

3. The Nails Place

Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4BZ | Google

Fishergate, Preston, PR1 2UH

4. M1 NAILS Preston

Fishergate, Preston, PR1 2UH | Google

