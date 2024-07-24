17 food outlets in Lancashire scrutinised by food hygiene inspectors - this is what they thought

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Jul 2024, 18:09 BST

17 businesses in Lancashire have been given new food hygiene ratings.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

17 businesses in the county were recently given new scores.

Take a look at how they fared below:

Rated 4 on June 20.

1. Big Bite, Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4LP

Rated 4 on June 20. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on June 20.

2. Golden Bowl, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6EU

Rated 3 on June 20. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on June 20.

3. Turkish Grill, Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4EL

Rated 3 on June 20. | Turkish Grill

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on July 12.

4. Vue, North Promenade, Cleveleys, FY5 1DB

Rated 5 on July 12. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireInspectorsFoodFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.