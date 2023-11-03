News you can trust since 1886
17 first-look pictures showing Preston's forthcoming new holiday village

These are the first images of how a new holiday village in rural Preston will look.
By Paul Faulkner
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:14 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 11:15 GMT

The development, which will include 130 accomodation lodges and on-site facilities like a swimming pool and gym, has been given the go-ahead in the village of Goosnargh.

Read about what councillors and locals made of the plans here.

A bridge will take guests to the main facilities building (omage: FWP Limited, via Preston City Council planning portal )

The lodges will be laid out along curved street patterns, wherever possible (image: FWP Limited, via Preston City Council planning portal )

New areas of open water will be created on the site (omage: FWP Limited, via Preston City Council planning portal )

The office pods for those holidaymakers who have to break away from their breaks to do some work (image: FWP Limited, via Preston City Council planning portal )

