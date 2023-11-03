17 first-look pictures showing Preston's forthcoming new holiday village

These are the first images of how a new holiday village in rural Preston will look.
The development, which will include 130 accomodation lodges and on-site facilities like a swimming pool and gym, has been given the go-ahead in the village of Goosnargh.
A bridge will take guests to the main facilities building
The lodges will be laid out along curved street patterns, wherever possible
New areas of open water will be created on the site
The office pods for those holidaymakers who have to break away from their breaks to do some work