There are plenty of exciting opportunities in the county to take on a new venture or grow your portfolio.
Some of these businesses are favourites in their communities and are looking for someone new to take charge.
They include long-established businesses like The Strand Hotel on Blackpool Promenade or The Dog Inn in Longridge.
Here are 17 businesses that are currently up for sale in Lancashire:
1. The Royal Carlton - £900,000
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BJ | The hotel is close to many of Blackpool’s major entertainment attractions such as Madame Tussauds and The Pleasure Beach. | Contributed
2. Taste Café - £49,950
Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RU | The business was established in 2022, born from the client’s love for food and providing great service. | Google
3. Ocean King - £165,000
Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR | Located at the head of the Talbot Gateway, adjacent to the new Blackpool North tram stop with excellent passing foot traffic. | Google
4. Wee Chippy - £165,000
Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY | The business is run from a splendid single fronted premises which has been maintained to the client’s high exacting standards with quality fixtures, fittings and equipment. | Google
