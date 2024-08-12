17 cafés, hotels and restaurants for sale in Lancashire right now - including The Strand Hotel and Wee Chippy

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 18:41 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 18:41 GMT

Lancashire has a wide range of businesses on the market - perfect if you are looking to become your own boss.

There are plenty of exciting opportunities in the county to take on a new venture or grow your portfolio.

Some of these businesses are favourites in their communities and are looking for someone new to take charge.

They include long-established businesses like The Strand Hotel on Blackpool Promenade or The Dog Inn in Longridge.

Here are 17 businesses that are currently up for sale in Lancashire:

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BJ | The hotel is close to many of Blackpool’s major entertainment attractions such as Madame Tussauds and The Pleasure Beach.

1. The Royal Carlton - £900,000

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BJ | The hotel is close to many of Blackpool’s major entertainment attractions such as Madame Tussauds and The Pleasure Beach. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RU | The business was established in 2022, born from the client’s love for food and providing great service.

2. Taste Café - £49,950

Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RU | The business was established in 2022, born from the client’s love for food and providing great service. | Google

Photo Sales
Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR | Located at the head of the Talbot Gateway, adjacent to the new Blackpool North tram stop with excellent passing foot traffic.

3. Ocean King - £165,000

Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR | Located at the head of the Talbot Gateway, adjacent to the new Blackpool North tram stop with excellent passing foot traffic. | Google

Photo Sales
Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY | The business is run from a splendid single fronted premises which has been maintained to the client’s high exacting standards with quality fixtures, fittings and equipment.

4. Wee Chippy - £165,000

Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY | The business is run from a splendid single fronted premises which has been maintained to the client’s high exacting standards with quality fixtures, fittings and equipment. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonBlackpool
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice