16 mechanics and garages in Preston with a perfect 5-star rating from Google reviews

Preston is awash with talented mechanics whether you need a quick service, a dent fixing or a full engine overhaul.

We trawled through Google reviews to find the mechanics and garages with a 5 out of 5 rating from at least 15 reviews – and we found 16.

Also rated 5 out of 5 but with less than 15 reviews (but more than 5) are: Swan Street Garage on Swan Street, Fred Alcock on Brook Street, J&M Motors on Wellington Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, VRS Vehicle Repairs & Servicing on Leyland Road, Penwortham, Car Clinic Preston on Great George Street and Revive! Preston alloy wheel repair and refurbishment (mobile).

It’s worth mentioning there are dozens more mechanics and garages in Preston all with a great rating of 4.5 and above.

In no particular order here are the 16 mechanics and garages in Preston with top marks from customers who left reviews on Google ...

Brake-Fit Ltd (Auto Repair Shop) Brake-Fit Ltd on Linton Street, Fulwood, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 72 Google reviews. Telephone 07425 141384

C W Autos & Son (Vehicle Repair) C W Autos & Son on Good Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 52 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 202021

Pristine Autocare (Vehicle Repair) Pristine Autocare on Leyland Road, Penwortham, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 71 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 217500