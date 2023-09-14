News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Human remains found as officers search for missing man Edward Forrester
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre

15 of the best places for Sunday lunch in and around Preston, according to our readers

For many, it’s the best meal of the week – and there’s plenty of places in and around Preston plating up a quality Sunday dinner.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:38 BST

A heaving plate of meat covered in gravy, accompanied by crispy roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding and a healthy serving of vegetables – the roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes.

We asked our readers which places served the best Sunday lunch in and around Preston.

This is what they said:

.

1. 15 of the best places for a Sunday lunch, according to our readers

. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0AD. "Small, but super cosy place with a main focus on food quality."

2. Bread & Butter

Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0AD. "Small, but super cosy place with a main focus on food quality." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Whittingham Ln, Goosnargh, Preston PR3 2AU. "My family all enjoyed the food, drinks and ambience of the place."

3. The Stags Head

Whittingham Ln, Goosnargh, Preston PR3 2AU. "My family all enjoyed the food, drinks and ambience of the place." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
South Rd, Bretherton, Leyland PR26 9AB. "Friendly staff, hot tasty food with lots to choose from. I can't fault this place."

4. The Blue Anchor

South Rd, Bretherton, Leyland PR26 9AB. "Friendly staff, hot tasty food with lots to choose from. I can't fault this place." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonYorkshireBritain