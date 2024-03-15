15 of the best Chinese takeaways in Lancashire, according to residents

We asked residents to share the best Chinese takeaways in Lancashire to help you decide.
In no particular order, these are the places they recommended:
1 / 4
Lancashire is full of fantastic Chinese takeaways, which can make choosing a difficult task.
We asked residents to share the best Chinese takeaways in Lancashire to help you decide.
In no particular order, these are the places they recommended:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.