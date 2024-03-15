15 of the best Chinese takeaways in Lancashire, according to residents

Lancashire is full of fantastic Chinese takeaways, which can make choosing a difficult task.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Mar 2024, 20:01 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 20:04 GMT

We asked residents to share the best Chinese takeaways in Lancashire to help you decide.

In no particular order, these are the places they recommended:

Fylde Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2NH

1. Tang Restaurant

Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD

2. Michael Wan's Mandarin

Common Garden Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XD

3. Full House

Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL

4. Ocean Palace

