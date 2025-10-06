15 of the best and most popular barbers in Lancashire according to you

By Ciara Fearn

Published 6th Oct 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 16:50 BST

Across Lancashire residents are full of praise for the creativity and care shown by their local hairdressers, here are some of the best hairdressers in and around Lancashire as chosen by you.

Whether it’s a bold new colour, a flawless restyle or a simple trim the county’s stylists are celebrated for their attention to detail and friendly approach and atmosphere.

What makes Lancashire’s hairdressers stand out most is their passion for people. Locals often describe their stylists as more than just professionals - they’re trusted people who take the time to listen and tailor every appointment to suit individual styles and personalities. From family-run salons in market towns to studios in the heart of the cities, Lancashire’s stylists bring warmth and creativity to every customer.

From relaxed rural retreats to bustling high street favourites, Lancashire’s best barbers are helping residents look and feel their best. Here are 15 of the best and most popular barbers in Lancashire according to you

Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, PR2 2BQ

1. Northern Barbers

Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, PR2 2BQ | Google

12a Hargreaves St, Burnley, BB11 1DZ

2. Leanne's Unisex Hair Salon

12a Hargreaves St, Burnley, BB11 1DZ | Google Maps

47 Preston New Rd, Blackburn, BB2 6AE

3. The Gentleman's Workshop

47 Preston New Rd, Blackburn, BB2 6AE | Google Maps

7 Towngate, Great Harwood, Blackburn BB6 7NE

4. Shear Heaven

7 Towngate, Great Harwood, Blackburn BB6 7NE | Google Maps

