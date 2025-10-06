15 of the best and most popular barbers in Lancashire according to you

Whether it’s a bold new colour, a flawless restyle or a simple trim the county’s stylists are celebrated for their attention to detail and friendly approach and atmosphere.

What makes Lancashire’s hairdressers stand out most is their passion for people. Locals often describe their stylists as more than just professionals - they’re trusted people who take the time to listen and tailor every appointment to suit individual styles and personalities. From family-run salons in market towns to studios in the heart of the cities, Lancashire’s stylists bring warmth and creativity to every customer.