14 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and clubs in and around Preston given new food hygiene ratings

14 establishments in and around Preston have been awarded 5 star hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 12th Dec 2023, 19:57 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Chesters Chicken at 87 Moor Lane, Preston; rated on November 14

1. Rated 4

Chesters Chicken at 87 Moor Lane, Preston; rated on November 14 Photo: Google

The Queen Vic at 48-49 Moor Lane, Preston; rated on December 6

2. Rated 5

The Queen Vic at 48-49 Moor Lane, Preston; rated on December 6 Photo: Google

Chillies at 37 Blackpool Road, Preston; rated on November 29

3. Rated 5

Chillies at 37 Blackpool Road, Preston; rated on November 29 Photo: Google

The Alston Pub & Dining at Inglewhite Road, Preston; rated on November 13

4. Rated 3

The Alston Pub & Dining at Inglewhite Road, Preston; rated on November 13 Photo: Google

