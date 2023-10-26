News you can trust since 1886
14 restaurants and takeaways in and around Preston given new food hygiene ratings

14 establishments in and around Preston have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Oct 2023, 19:38 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 19:39 BST

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 5 on October 24.

1. Three Sisters Coffee Roasters, Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0LY

Rated 5 on October 24. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on October 23.

2. Rascals Play Centre, Unit A4, South Ribble Industrial Estate, Winery Lane, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 4AR

Rated 5 on October 23. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on October 12.

3. Apleona Catering at Ab Inbev Uk Limited, Cuerdale Lane, Samlesbury, Preston, PR5 0XD

Rated 5 on October 12. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on October 11.

4. Jungle World, Tomlinson Road, Farington Moss, Leyland, PR25 2DY

Rated 5 on October 11. Photo: Google

