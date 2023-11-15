News you can trust since 1886
13 restaurants, cafes and takeaways in and around Preston given new food hygiene ratings

13 establishments in and around Preston have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:48 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

1. Latest food hygiene ratings

Rated 3 on October 19.

2. House Of Baiklyn, New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 5XA

Rated 3 on October 19. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on November 9.

3. Bus Station Cafe, Central Bus Station, Tithebarn Street, Preston, PR1 1YT

Rated 5 on November 9. Photo: Contributed

Rated 5 on November 8.

4. Upper Crust, Preston Railway Station, Butler Street, Preston, PR1 8BN

Rated 5 on November 8. Photo: Archive

