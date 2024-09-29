12 thriving businesses for sale in Lancs - including swanky wine bar and seaside fish and chip shops

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 29th Sep 2024, 17:06 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2024, 17:06 BST

Interested in taking over a business? Here are some which are up for sale in Lancashire right now...

Are you a budding entrepreneur? Fancy a challenge and considering a new business venture?

From swish restaurants and bars to the humble seaside fish and chip shop, Lancashire has a number of exciting business opportunities up for grabs...

Blacks Brokers are pleased to bring to the market this recently closed takeaway with four bedroomed accommodation located in Morecambe, Lancashire | Asking Price - £44,995 | Turnover - £199,927

1. Takeaway with 4 bedroom flat, Morecambe

Blacks Brokers are pleased to bring to the market this recently closed takeaway with four bedroomed accommodation located in Morecambe, Lancashire | Asking Price - £44,995 | Turnover - £199,927 | LEP

Photo Sales
This is a rare opportunity in East Lancs. A chance to launch a busy Greensleeves franchise in the area. Opportunities like this don’t come onto the market often | Price: £9,995 (Inventory / Stock included) | Businesses For Sale

2. Greensleeves, East Lancashire

This is a rare opportunity in East Lancs. A chance to launch a busy Greensleeves franchise in the area. Opportunities like this don’t come onto the market often | Price: £9,995 (Inventory / Stock included) | Businesses For Sale | LEP

Photo Sales
CoGoGo are delighted to welcome to the market Sushi Cat, Lancaster's premier destination for authentic Japanese cuisine with a twist! Established in 2022, Sushi Cat has quickly become a beloved hotspot nestled on the bustling main street of Lancaster. The business now comes to the market due to our clients ongoing health issues. | Asking Price - £39,995 | Turnover - £120,000

3. Sushi Cat, Lancaster

CoGoGo are delighted to welcome to the market Sushi Cat, Lancaster's premier destination for authentic Japanese cuisine with a twist! Established in 2022, Sushi Cat has quickly become a beloved hotspot nestled on the bustling main street of Lancaster. The business now comes to the market due to our clients ongoing health issues. | Asking Price - £39,995 | Turnover - £120,000 | LEP

Photo Sales
Gin bar in Accrington town centre | Asking Price - £220,000 | Net sales - £280,000 per annum

4. Hush bar, Accrington

Gin bar in Accrington town centre | Asking Price - £220,000 | Net sales - £280,000 per annum | LEP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireRestaurants