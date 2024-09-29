Are you a budding entrepreneur? Fancy a challenge and considering a new business venture?
From swish restaurants and bars to the humble seaside fish and chip shop, Lancashire has a number of exciting business opportunities up for grabs...
1. Takeaway with 4 bedroom flat, Morecambe
Blacks Brokers are pleased to bring to the market this recently closed takeaway with four bedroomed accommodation located in Morecambe, Lancashire | Asking Price - £44,995 | Turnover - £199,927 | LEP
2. Greensleeves, East Lancashire
This is a rare opportunity in East Lancs. A chance to launch a busy Greensleeves franchise in the area. Opportunities like this don’t come onto the market often | Price: £9,995 (Inventory / Stock included) | Businesses For Sale | LEP
3. Sushi Cat, Lancaster
CoGoGo are delighted to welcome to the market Sushi Cat, Lancaster's premier destination for authentic Japanese cuisine with a twist! Established in 2022, Sushi Cat has quickly become a beloved hotspot nestled on the bustling main street of Lancaster. The business now comes to the market due to our clients ongoing health issues. | Asking Price - £39,995 | Turnover - £120,000 | LEP
4. Hush bar, Accrington
Gin bar in Accrington town centre | Asking Price - £220,000 | Net sales - £280,000 per annum | LEP
