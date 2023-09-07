News you can trust since 1886
11 photos show how the former St Annes public office building is being restored and will soon be opening as Homebird Interiors furniture store and cafe

The old public offices on Clifton Drive South in St Annes is being refurbished – we take a first look at the restoration project that aims to open as a new furniture store next month (October).
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:54 BST

The Grade II listed building is currently being renovated by Homebird Interiors – a small group that currently has four other stores in the North West.

They are working to restore the previously disused council building, keeping many of its original features in place and repurposing some of the old panelling.

A soft-launch is planned for October 14, and they will sell a range of soft furnishings, artwork and gifts as well as affordable but chic, good quality furniture.

The owners also plan to incorporate a coastal theme to the store, in keeping with the resort.

It aims to be a ‘destination store’ – where customers can go for a browse around and relax with a drink in the in-store cafe.

Here’s how the renovation is coming along so far.

The old town hall building in St Annes is being converted into a new homeware store.

The old town hall building in St Annes is being converted into a new homeware store.

The sign outside the former Public Offices, on Clifton Drive South in St Annes.

The sign outside the former Public Offices, on Clifton Drive South in St Annes.

The old public offices – not to be confused with the Town Hall - will be leased to Homebird (St Annes) Limited for 20 years. The Grade II listed building will be refurbished internally as a furniture store and café while preserving its exterior and façade and is expected to be trading by late this year.

The old public offices – not to be confused with the Town Hall - will be leased to Homebird (St Annes) Limited for 20 years. The Grade II listed building will be refurbished internally as a furniture store and café while preserving its exterior and façade and is expected to be trading by late this year.

Homebird Interiors are keeping as many of the original features as possible, restoring the interior including the beautiful wooden beams. There will be two floors of retail space when it's complete.

Homebird Interiors are keeping as many of the original features as possible, restoring the interior including the beautiful wooden beams. There will be two floors of retail space when it's complete.

