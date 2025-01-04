11 Lancashire businesses which closed during 2024 amid difficult times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The cost of living crisis has impacted everyone across Lancashire during 2024, especially businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has even forced some to have to close their doors for good due to the rising costs.

The cost of living crisis has had a significant impact on businesses with rising costs and customers spending less it has been a hard year for small businesses especially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly’s Baby Boutique shop in Blackpool was closed in November of 2024, as a result of the lack of footfall through the door, online competition and the cost of living crisis. The owner Kelly Wallace said opening the businesses was her dream but surviving the last six months had been impossible.

This has been the story for many businesses across Lancashire including, the Forest Arms Pub in Longridge and the Bread Basket in Blackpool.

Take a look at 11 sad photos of businesses that have had to close in 2024: