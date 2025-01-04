11 Lancashire businesses which closed during 2024 amid difficult times
This has even forced some to have to close their doors for good due to the rising costs.
The cost of living crisis has had a significant impact on businesses with rising costs and customers spending less it has been a hard year for small businesses especially.
Kelly’s Baby Boutique shop in Blackpool was closed in November of 2024, as a result of the lack of footfall through the door, online competition and the cost of living crisis. The owner Kelly Wallace said opening the businesses was her dream but surviving the last six months had been impossible.
This has been the story for many businesses across Lancashire including, the Forest Arms Pub in Longridge and the Bread Basket in Blackpool.
Take a look at 11 sad photos of businesses that have had to close in 2024:
