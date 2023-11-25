Businesses are gearing up for the Christmas period by recruiting for hundreds of seasonal roles nationwide.

With Christmas just around the corner, many businesses are looking ahead to the most wonderful – and busiest – time of the year by hiring thousands of seasonal workers this month.

If you’re searching for seasonal work this winter, look no further.

Here are 11 companies hiring for Christmas roles in and around Preston:

JD Sports – Seasonal Sales Assistant

JD Sports are seeking an enthusiastic part time sales assistant to play a vital role in delivering an exceptional shopping experience for their customers.

With affluent opportunities for career development, JD Group is the place to be if you are motivated by progression and interested in developing your career.

Click HERE to apply.

Footasylum – Seasonal Sales Assistant

Footasylum is hiring for seasonal sales assistants to join one of their stores based in Preston.

This is working part-time hours on a temporary contract.

There’s an established team in place, and you will be working directly with them to help create the best customer shopping experience possible at one of their busiest times of year.

If successful, your temporary contract will start straight away and run until January 6, 2024.

Click HERE to apply.

HMV – Seasonal Sales Assistant

If you really know your stuff about the HMV sells and can inspire customers and deliver exceptional service, HMV can offer you an exciting career in entertainment retail.

Using your specialist product and market knowledge, you’ll contribute to HMV’s success through providing first class customer service, merchandising and replenishing stock.

Click HERE to apply.

Card Factory – Seasonal Sales Assistant

Card Factory are preparing for the busiest time of the year by recruiting seasonal sales assistants across all of their stores on fixed-term contracts.

Retail experience is not essential. Card Factory is looking for friendly and approachable people who are passionate about delivering exceptional customer service.

The role requires someone who can work at pace whilst multitasking and embracing change.

The contract ends on December 31.

Click HERE to apply.

Morrisons – Seasonal Customer Assistant

Are you looking to earn some extra income this Christmas? Or just love being involved in your community?

Morrisons is looking for temporary colleagues to join us and support their customers during their busiest periods.

Click HERE to apply.

The Range – Seasonal Retail Assistant

Be part of the festive magic at The Range this season.

The Range is currently recruiting part-time retail assistants to help at the busiest time of year.

To be successful in this role you will love working in a fast-paced retail environment and must be willing to give the very best customer service experience to customers.

Click HERE to apply.

Savoy Timber – Seasonal Retail Assistant

Savoy Timber are currently looking for seasonal staff to work at their Preston branch on a temporary basis, with the potential to be hired on a permanent contract.

You will be working five days a week with working hours ranging from 8:00am – 6:00pm on Monday to Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm on Saturday, 9:00am – 4:00pm on a Sunday.

Your day-to-day duties will vary from serving customers on the shop floor, fulfilling cutting orders, assisting delivery drivers or working deliveries yourself.

Other duties will consist of carrying heavy items to assist customers.

Click HERE to apply.

Acosta Europe – Seasonal Retail Field Sales Executive

Acosta Europe is seeking seasonal field sales executives to represent their partner, Nestlé.

You will act as the face of the brand, carrying out retail store visits within a defined territory, with responsibility for driving brand sales to enhance turnover and market share.

The purpose of the role is to gain additional display spaces, maintain and enhance them throughout the season.

Click HERE to apply.

Clintons – Seasonal Team Member

As a seasonal team member, your role will be key in helping the business to achieve sales targets whilst delivering outstanding customer service.

Teams spend their time on the shop floor so an enjoyment of interacting with customers and natural selling skills are crucial to the role.

Click HERE to apply.

Lane Ends Hotel – Seasonal Christmas Bar Work

Lane Ends Hotel is hiring staff that will work over the Christmas period until January 4.

Click HERE to apply.

WHSmith – Seasonal Retail Sales Assistant

Are you looking to earn extra income during the upcoming holiday season?

WHSmith is seeking enthusiastic and dedicated seasonal retail sales assistants to join their team and provide exceptional customer service.