10 pictures as House of Commons speaker and Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle visits Shackerley at Euxton

Chorley MP and Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, paid a visit Euxton-based façade manufacturer, Shackerley.

He learned more about the investment programme the company has completed, securing local jobs in Lancashire and preparing the company for further growth.

Shackerley is a leading UK manufacturer of façade systems, supplying projects across the UK and beyond and has been a major employer and a thriving business in Euxton for more than 50 years.

Substantial growth recently has resulted in significant investment, with Shackerley investing in an additional factory, doubling the company’s manufacturing capacity, in an investment programme that has also included new machinery, new technology and additional storage facilities.

The expansion programme has led to job security for Shackerley’s existing team, along with new jobs and an economic boost for the company’s supply chain.

Sir Lindsay chatted to staff to find out more about how the new jobs at Shackerley are helping create sustainable employment and support the levelling up agenda in Lancashire.

Founder and CEO of Shackerley, Brian G Newell, said: “We are delighted that Sir Lindsay Hoyle has taken time out of his busy schedule to come and see what we do here at Shackerley, learning more about our contribution to both the local economy and the construction industry.

“We are proud to be innovators in the façade sector and to have raised the bar for our industry in terms of quality and safety. Sir Lindsay’s visit was a great opportunity to showcase all of that.”

