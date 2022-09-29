News you can trust since 1886
10 most recommended places to eat in Garstang: we asked you for the best pubs and restaurants in the Lancashire town

We asked you where you love to eat the most in Garstang, and here’s what you said.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:45 pm

Garstang is known for having a beautiful location and a vibrant, connected local community. It is an ancient market town sitting in the Wyre borough and is famous for being the first Fairtrade town in the world.

Situated between the much larger cities of Preston and Lancaster, with a population estimate of just over 7,000, it's the community aspect that makes Garstang a unique and special place to be.

However, what the smaller town of Garstang may lack in size, it certainly doesn’t lack in delicious eateries compared to its busier neighbors.

So we asked you via our Facebook page where you like to fill your belly with the many restaurants, cafes and pubs on offer in the area and here’s where you recommend.

1. The Royal Oak

The Royal Oak is a hotel, pub and restaurant located on 52 Market Place in Garstang. They are a family run business that offers traditional British dishes.

2. Thai Courtyard

Thai Courtyard offers freshly cooked Thai food to eat in or takeaway. They are located at 1 Pringle court, Garstang.

3. Pipers Restaurant

Pipers Restaurant are situated on the picturesque High Street in Garstang and serves high quality modern British cuisine. They offer eat in and takeaway options and are located at 46 High Street, Garstang.

4. Sabza Indian Restaurant & Takeaway

Sabza Indian Restaurant & Takeaway are based at 9 High Street, Garstang. They are an established Indian Restaurant & Takeaway that also deliver food straight to your door.

