Garstang is known for having a beautiful location and a vibrant, connected local community. It is an ancient market town sitting in the Wyre borough and is famous for being the first Fairtrade town in the world.

Situated between the much larger cities of Preston and Lancaster, with a population estimate of just over 7,000, it's the community aspect that makes Garstang a unique and special place to be.

However, what the smaller town of Garstang may lack in size, it certainly doesn’t lack in delicious eateries compared to its busier neighbors.

So we asked you via our Facebook page where you like to fill your belly with the many restaurants, cafes and pubs on offer in the area and here’s where you recommend.

Undefined: readMore

1. The Royal Oak The Royal Oak is a hotel, pub and restaurant located on 52 Market Place in Garstang. They are a family run business that offers traditional British dishes. Photo: @TheRoyalOak Photo Sales

2. Thai Courtyard Thai Courtyard offers freshly cooked Thai food to eat in or takeaway. They are located at 1 Pringle court, Garstang. Photo: @ThaiCourtyard Photo Sales

3. Pipers Restaurant Pipers Restaurant are situated on the picturesque High Street in Garstang and serves high quality modern British cuisine. They offer eat in and takeaway options and are located at 46 High Street, Garstang. Photo: @PipersRestaurant Photo Sales

4. Sabza Indian Restaurant & Takeaway Sabza Indian Restaurant & Takeaway are based at 9 High Street, Garstang. They are an established Indian Restaurant & Takeaway that also deliver food straight to your door. Photo: @Sabza Indian Restaurant & Takeaway Photo Sales