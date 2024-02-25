Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With some 524 businesses across the UK having been named by government for failing to pay the minimum wage, employers the length and breadth of the country have been ordered to repay workers nearly £16 million, plus an additional financial penalty, after breaches left over 172,000 workers out of pocket.

This shocking news, which involves major high street brands and huge local employers, comes at a time when the National Living Wage is set to increase by 9.8% to £11.44 an hour on 1st April, as announced in November’s Autumn statement. The investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) concluded between 2015 and 2023.

In total, Lancashire companies failed to pay £338,071.70 to 1,599 workers. G.R. & M.M. Blackledge Plc have been approached for comment.

Minister for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business Kevin Hollinrake said: "Employees deserve to get paid properly for the hard work they put in. While the majority of businesses already do the right thing and pay their staff what they are owed, today’s announcement sends a message to the minority who aren’t - that there are repercussions to undercutting hard work from their staff."

As of 2024, the National Minimum Wage is £11.44 for 21 and over (previously 23 and over), £8.60 for 18 to 20, and £6.40 for under 18.

The full list of Yorkshire companies named are:

- G.R. & M.M. Blackledge Plc, Leyland, PR7, failed to pay £324,742.87 to 1,541 workers.

- Dale Lodge Hotel Limited, Grasmere, LA22, failed to pay £3,240.19 to 10 workers. - Peek A Boo Day Care Limited (In Liquidation - 19/10/22), Darwen, BB3, failed to pay £2,465.83 to 12 workers.

- Salon 142 Limited, Blackpool, FY3, failed to pay £1,919.05 to 1 worker.

- Mr Alan Mark Bagot, Blackpool, FY3, failed to pay £1,760.57 to 2 workers.

- Mr Mohamed Kawaye, Blackpool, FY1, failed to pay £1,220.44 to 9 workers. - Pillitteri Limited (Dissolved - 24/10/23), Cliviger, BB10, failed to pay £988.70 to 11 workers.

- F Edmondson Freightliners Limited (Previously Edmondsons (Freightliners) Limited), Morecambe, LA3, failed to pay £585.27 to 1 worker.

- Broughton Newsagents Limited, Broughton in Furness, LA20, failed to pay £576.57 to 1 worker.