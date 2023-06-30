Research shows that 19 per cent - or one in five - cars taken for an MOT test in Preston failed in the past year.
The shocking stat from National Scrap Car comes after it was revealed that the cost of living crisis has seen many people prioritising spending their money elsewhere - leaving potentially hundreds of thousands of unsafe cars on the road.
An MOT is crucial for the safety of a car with the test to verify roadworthiness a legal requirement.
An MOT test checks a number of parts such as lights, seatbelts, tyres and brakes to ensure they meet legal standards, and must be taken when a car reaches three years old.
In a bid to help you find where to go for your MOT, here's a list of some of the best garages in Preston, as rated by Google Reviews.
1. Olympia Garage, North Road
This garage gets 5 out of 5 on Google Reviews.
One customer wrote: "Booked in for an MOT and Service as they could accommodate at short notice. I feel like this is the first time the service actually actioned all the things they are supposed to - the car is running just like new again and came back absolutely and perfectly spotless. Thank you." Photo: Google
2. A2Z MOT Garage, Greaves Street
This garage rates as 4.9 out of 5 on Google Reviews.
One reviewer said: "Came in for a service and MOT. Very easy and painless experience with excellent service. Thanks to Maz for making it so easy!" Photo: Google
3. Preston MOT Centre, Deepdale Street
Preston MOT Centre has been rated as 4.6 out of 5, by 75 customers.
One wrote: "Very nice people, helpful, respectful and they don't charge you a fortune. Definitely coming back there". Photo: Google
4. Frank Street Garage, Preston
This garage gets 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews, based on feedback from 227 customers.
One recent review said: "Outstanding service. Easy to get appointment. On time. Professionally done MOT." Photo: google