This is how you can get your hands on some free and discounted Blackpool Pleasure Beach tickets

Members of the Blackpool Pleasure Beach team are giving out free tickets ahead of reopening.
By Emma Downey
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
Team members at the Pleasure Beach are hoping to spread happiness beyond their park gates, after surprising unsuspecting members of the public this Random Acts of Kindness Week.

Ten local groups of families and friends found themselves unexpectedly on the receiving end of a random act of kindness, which saw them gifted group tickets to Pleasure Beach Resort ahead of its reopening on Saturday, March 2.

Members of the Pleasure Beach team have been stationed at key locations in Blackpool town centre to give away free tickets in a bid to brighten people’s day.

The Pleasure Beach team presenting members of the public with free tickets.The Pleasure Beach team presenting members of the public with free tickets.
One lucky recipient, Alex Ellis, said: “I’d been having a bit of a rubbish time recently so receiving free tickets to the Pleasure Beach for Random Acts of Kindness Day has cheered me right up. I can’t wait to visit with my family.”

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach, added: “In celebration of Random Acts of Kindness Day, we’re excited to be giving out free tickets to local people.

“It’s always our aim to bring smiles to people’s faces, and whether it’s a thrilling ride on one of our rollercoasters or simply a special day shared with loved ones, we know the huge difference these moments of joy can make.

"We truly hope the people who received the complimentary tickets have a happy, memorable experience with us.”

Recipients will enjoy a day of excitement and adventure at Pleasure Beach, experiencing iconic rides such as the Big One, ICON, and Valhalla, as well as visiting the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land.

Those who weren’t lucky enough to receive free tickets can take advantage of the Wylde Coasters discount scheme, which means anyone with an FY or PR postcode can receive up to £9 off the gate price.

To access the scheme click HERE.

Random Acts of Kindness Week runs February 11-17.

