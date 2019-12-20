Supermarket opening times Christmas and New Year 2019: when Asda, Tesco and Morrisons open and close in Lancashire

The supermarkets will be wrapping up for Christmas, just like everybody else.
If you're the type who likes to leave it late, you'd best take a note of when your local store will be open over the festive period.
The last thing you want is to get halfway through making Christmas dinner only to realise you forgot the sprouts.
Tesco
Christmas Eve – All Tesco stores (including Extras, Superstores and Metro stores) will open at their usual time (6am for Extra and Express, 7am for Metro and Superstores) and close at 7pm, except for Express stores which will close at 10pm.
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day – Extra, Superstores and Metro stores will be open from 9am until 6pm, with Express stores open from 8am until 10pm.
New Year’s Eve – All except Express stores will open as usual and close at 7pm. Express stores will close at 10pm.
New Year’s Day - Stores will open from 9am until 6pm, or from 8am until 10pm for Express stores.
Normal opening hours will be in place on the dates in between and will resume on 2 January. For more information about your local branch, use the store locator.
Sainsbury’s
Christmas Eve – Open from 6am until 10pm
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day – Open from 9am until 6pm
New Year’s Eve – Open from 7am until 8pm
New Year’s Day - Open from 9am until 7pm
Normal opening hours will be in place on the dates in between and will resume on 2 January. For more information about your local branch, use the store locator.
Morrisons
Christmas Eve – Most stores will be open from 6am until 6pm. Those with cafes will be open from 6am – 5pm, petrol stations opening from 5:30am – 6:30pm.
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day – Open from 9am until 6pm
New Year’s Eve – Open from 7am until 6pm
New Year’s Day - Open from 9am until 6pm
Normal opening hours will be in place on the dates in between and will resume on 2 January. For more information about your local branch, use the store locator.
Asda
Christmas Eve –Asda supermarkets will open at 6am and close at 7pm, 24-hour Superstores will also close at this time.
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day – Open from 9am until 6pm
New Year’s Eve – Open from 6am until at 7pm
New Year’s Day - Open from 10am until 6pm
Normal opening hours will be in place on the dates in between and will resume on 2 January. For more information about your local branch, use the store locator.
Aldi
Christmas Eve – Open from 8am until 6pm
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day – Closed
27 December – Open from 8am until 8pm
28 December – Open from 8am until 8pm
29 December – Open from 10am until 4pm
30 December – Open from 8am until 8pm
New Year’s Eve – Open from 8am until 6pm
New Year’s Day - Closed
Regular hours resume from 2 January. For more information on your local branch, use the store locator.
Lidl
Christmas Eve –Open from 8am until 6pm
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day - Closed
New Year’s Eve – Open from 8am until 6pm
New Year’s Day - Closed
Normal opening hours will be in place on the dates in between and will resume on 2 January. For more information about your local branch, use the store locator.
Marks & Spencers
The Christmas opening times for M&S vary a lot this year from store to store, so it’s best to check your local branch directly using the store locator.
Christmas Eve – Most stores open with reduced hours
Christmas Day – Most stores closed
Boxing Day – Most stores closed
New Year’s Eve – Most stores will open from 8am until 6pm
New Year’s Day – Most stores will open from 9am until 6pm
Normal opening hours will resume on 2 January
Waitrose
Christmas Eve –Most stores open from 7am until 6pm.
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day - Closed
New Year’s Eve – Most stores open from 7am until 6pm, a few open until 10pm
New Year’s Day - Some stores will open, either between 7am and 10pm or 11am and 7pm.
Normal opening hours will be in place on the dates in between and will resume on 2 January. For more information about your local branch, use the store locator.
Iceland
Christmas Eve – Opening hours will vary from store to store
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day – Opening hours will vary from store to store
New Year’s Eve – Open from 7am until 6pm
New Year’s Day - Open from 9am until 6pm
Normal opening hours will be in place on the dates in between and will resume on 2 January. For more information about your local branch, use the store locator.