How a Clayton-le-Woods boy was given the best job ever - as a toy tester for VARTA

An eight-year-old boy has been given the ultimate child’s dream - a job playing with toys all day.

Joseph McGarry, of Clayton-le-Woods, beat more than 400 applicants to be selected as one of six youngsters to try out VARTA’s new toys ahead of Christmas at The Broadway Shopping Centre, in Bradford.

Varta Battery Test LtR Jack Harrison (5), Evie Egerton (6), Joseph McGarry (8), with Danielle Stott, Santa, Hollie Edon (8), Sean Hauge (6), Shanzay Zohaib (5), with Kathy Skelton. Photo by Simon Dewhurst

The Clayton-le-Woods Primary School pupil spent the day playing with 10 products from the leading German battery range,

His mum, Laura, said: “I saw the ‘job’ through an online article with the Post and I applied for Joseph. I didn’t tell him as I didn’t expect him to get it. But when I told him he had been invited, he was really excited.

“He absolutely loved it, as he got to play with a lot of toys he had never seen before, He also got to meet Santa, which was really special.

“Joseph now wants to be a toy reviewer on YouTube when he grows up.”

Other children testing the toys. Photo by Simon Dewhurst Photography

The toys were put to the test and the children carefully judged them against six key categories: Fun-factor, usability factor, cool-factor, excitement-factor, breakability-factor and finally, if they would put the toy on their own Christmas list.

Joseph’s favourite toy, which topped the list, was Juno the Elephant, as he was impressed with how funny it was when she threw her peanuts, as well as how cute and naughty she was. He said: “Juno is really cute and colourful and I think lots of people would like to play with her.”

Coming in second was the popular DC Transforming Remote Control Batmobile, with Joseph confirming: “You can do a lot with this toy – it’s fun.”

The children’s VARTA toys top 10 list:

1. 1. Juno the Elephant

2. DC Transforming Remote Control Batmobile

3. Boppi The Booty Shakin’ Llama

4. L.O.L Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper

5. Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paw Jet + figures

6. Walking Buzz Lightyear

7. Power Tracks

8. Pictionary Air

9. Electro Dough Kit

10. Artie 3000