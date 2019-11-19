Here's what you need to know about free parking for Christmas shoppers in Lancashire towns

Christmas shoppers in Lancaster and Morecambe have been given a festive perk.

People flocking to the city’s shops and boutiques will be able to enjoy free parking at selected times in both Lancaster and Morecambe in the run-up to Christmas.

From Sunday, November 24 until Sunday, December 22, all of the city council’s main pay and display car parks in Lancaster and Morecambe will be free to use for Sunday shopping.

From Thursday, December 5 until Thursday, December 19, you can also park for free at the council’s pay and display car parks in Lancaster from 5pm (until 8am the following morning) on Thursday evenings to enjoy late night shopping.

The offer of free festive parking is also on offer at the council’s multi-storey car park at St Nicholas’ Shopping Centre in Lancaster. Please note that this car park will close at 9pm on Thursday evenings.

Evening parking at most council run car parks in Morecambe is already free and the offer will extend to Billy Hill and Pedder Street car parks each evening from 5pm during the festive period.

Free parking excludes Lancashire County Council’s on street pay and display parking in Lancaster and the privately managed Marketgate Shopping Centre Car Park and Parksafe in Lancaster. Free parking also excludes the pay and display car parks at Williamson Park.

For more information on city council car parks visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/parking