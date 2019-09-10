Fishergate McDonald's forced to close after customers spot mouse in dining area

McDonald's in Fishergate Centre has been forced to close after a mouse was spotted in the dining area this morning (September 10).



Customers hastily ditched their morning McMuffins and fled the restaurant after the mouse was spotted coming in from the shopping centre.

Management promptly asked its few remaining (and less squeamish) customers to vacate the restaurant so that staff could investigate.

After an initial inspection, McDonald's took the decision to close the restaurant until further notice to allow a full investigation to take place.

The restaurant, which has a 5 star Food Safety rating from the Food Standards Agency, said it has notified Fishergate Centre management of a potential pest problem.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: "As soon as we were made aware of the potential sighting of a mouse on the dining area we closed the restaurant so a full investigation can take place.

"This is purely precautionary and as soon as we have completed this investigation along with the shopping centre management, we will reopen the restaurant.

"We take health and safety very seriously and are extremely proud of our record here, including our last 5 star Food Safety rating achieved less than 12 months ago.”

Fishergate Centre has been approached for comment.