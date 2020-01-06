Debenhams confirms 19 UK stores set to close in January 2020 - the list in full

Have your say

Debenhams has confirmed 19 of its stores across the UK will close their doors for good this month, after the company entered administration last year.

The struggling department store announced a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) in April 2019, announcing the closure of 22 stores by 2020, affecting 1,200 workers.

19 Debenhams stores are due to close this month (Jan 2020)

Impending closures

The retailer has now confirmed that 19 of its stores will close their doors between 11 and 25 January.

This is the full list of stores and the dates they are due to close:

- Altrincham, Greater Manchester – January 11

- Birmingham The Fort – January 11

- Kirkcaldy, Fife – January 11

- Walton-on-Thames, Surrey – January 11

- Wandsworth, London – January 11

- Wolverhampton – January 11

- Chatham, Kent – January 15

- Great Yarmouth, Norfolk – January 15

- Slough, Berkshire – January 15

- Stockton-on-Tees, Co Durham – January 15

- Welwyn, Herfordshire – January 15

- Witney, Oxfordshire – January 15

- Ashford, Kent – January 19

- Canterbury, Kent – January 19

- Eastbourne, East Sussex – January 19

- Folkestone, Kent – January 19

- Southport, Merseyside – January 19

- Southsea, Portsmouth – January 19

- Wimbledon, London – January 19

More closures to come

The closures come as part of a plan which will see around 50 shops shut in total during a three year strategy, leaving 110 shops trading under the Debenhams brand.

Following the 19 store closures this month (Jan 2020), a further 28 stores are expected to shut next year, although details of the locations have not yet been released.

The closures are expected to result in around 660 job losses.

The company entered administration in April last year after struggling to compete with online marketplaces and adapt to a decline in high street shopping.