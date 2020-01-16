Aldi in Buckshaw Village is closing on Saturday. Here's why:

At 8pm this Saturday 18 January, the Aldi store on Lancaster Way in Buckshaw Village will close for refurbishments.

Promising a 'fresh new store', the supermarket chain are bringing a new look to the outlet which they say will be easier to shop in.

The Aldi in Buckshaw Village, during its opening day in 2016

READ MORE: Aldi reveals plans to build its fifth store in Preston - just months after opening at Fulwood Central

After enjoying record-braking Christmas figures, the popular chain is going from strength to strength, vowing to give customers the "Aldi of the future' when the store reopens at 8am on Thursday 23 January.

Thge Buckshaw branch opened in 2016, when GB Taekwondo athlete Bianca Walkden was joined by Alex Harrison aged 11 from the Buckshaw Village Scouts and manager Shaun Durkin to cut the ribbon to let the very first shoppers through the door.

New easy to see freezers, health and beauty, fresh bread, beers, wines and spirits and easier navigation will all feature in the refreshed outlet.

In the meantime, alternative stores are available at Harper's Lane, Chorley, Towngate, Leyland, and Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge.