Soul sensation Alexander O’Neal will perform live for Preston’s Christmas lights switch on

Another celeb will join the line up of stars for Preston’s Christmas lights switch on.

Alexander O’Neal, a R&B and soul singer, from the US will perform on the night as 1.5 miles of hundreds of thousands of super-bright LED lights are turned on, in time for Christmas.

An event spokesman added: “Having Alex perform at the Switch On is a great coup – his timeless compositions and dance floor classics will create a great vibe and a truly memorable performance that will get the crowd singing along and dancing the night away.”

Mark Whittle from Preston BID, which is funding the evening alongside Preston City Council, said: “The Switch On is the city’s biggest free family show attracting thousands of people very year.

"Thanks to our partners and sponsors this year’s event is set to be even better with some great performers lining up for the show.”

Join the countdown at The Flag Market on Saturday, November 23 from 5.30pm.