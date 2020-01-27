New hobbies to natural history - here's five things to do today....

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk

Anne Frank, Parallel Stories

Holocaust Memorial Day 2020 marks 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

As part of the commemorations, today at 2pm The Dukes, Lancaster present a film screening of Anne Frank, Parallel Stories.

In this very special cinema event, Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren retraces Anne’s life through the pages of her remarkable diary, and through the lives of five women who, as teenage girls, were also deported to concentration camps but escaped the Holocaust.

Tickets cost £13 and are available from www.dukes-lanca

ster.org or by calling 01524 598500.

Wellbeing Workshops

Offering support for people on how to live well, Lancashire Recovery College are based in the Wellbeing Gallery at The Harris, Preston, every Monday hosting two free Wellbeing Workshops. Join them at 10.30am or 1.30pm. Call 01772695365.

Blackwaters

Get your week off to a rocking start with BlackWaters, live at The Ferret on Fylde Road in Preston. See this unreal band at an unreal price (free!) alongside special guests. Find out more online at www.facebook.com/FerretPreston.

Preston Society, Birdwatching and Natural History

Preston Society, Birdwatching and Natural History meets every Monday, 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church, Penwortham. Tonight it’s ‘A Shot at Wildlife, 2016’ by Pauline and Ian Greenhalgh. £3 on the door, all welcome. Call 07713 975321.

Albany Table Tennis

For anyone wanting to have a go, Albany Table Tennis meets every Monday and welcomes new members. Pick up a bat and join them from 5.45pm-6.45pm at Albany Academy on Bolton Road, Chorley. Call 07814 565721 for more information.