From music to....murder! Here's five things you must do next week

Don't miss these events

UCLAN CI Chinese New Year Event, Media Factory, Cold Bath Street, Preston, Wednesday, January 22

Join in with this Chinese New Year event hosted by the UCLan Confucius Insitute. Experience Chinese traditional dance, folk songs, acrobatics and the Grand Song of Dong, included on the World Intangible Cultural Heritage List. Find more at www.facebook.com/UCLANCI.

Rossall Point Tower Beach Clean, Fleetwood, Thursday, January 23

Buckets at the ready - but not for sandcastles this time! This is your chance to help care for the amazing coastline at Fleetwood - and some fresh sea air is guaranteed. Meet at the Tower on the Outer Promenade, The Esplanade, to take part in litter picks and other beach care activities. Call 01995 602125 for further details.

Phil Ireland, Holmes Mill, Clitheroe, Thursday, January 23

Following on from a successful opening performance at Clitheroe Food festival, Holmes Mill welcome Phil Ireland back to Bowland Beer Hall for a stripped back Engine Room Session. Sit back and enjoy Phil’s laid-back tones. This is a free event, so grab your friends and head down for an evening of great food, great beers and great music. The performance starts at 8pm, find more online at vouchers.jamesplaces.co.uk/events or call 01200 407183.

Murder Mystery, Hoghton Tower, Friday, January 24

It is a bitterly cold January morning and preparations are underway for a ‘Charity Antiques Roadshow’ at Clock Tower Manor, situated on the edge of the village of Little Whatnot. Before the event can get underway, the body of the celebrity Antiques Auctioneer, Record Producer and Business Entrepreneur, Tobias Jugge, has been found in the Manor. Was it natural causes or did someone he undervalued bring the hammer down on Toby? Open from 5.30pm for optional drinks, tickets cost £32 and include a two course meal. Find more details and book via www.hoghtontower.co.uk.

Jazz in the Village, Euxton Parish Church Community Centre, School Lane, Friday, January 24

Based in Edinburgh, Ian Millar (saxophone) and Dominic Spencer (piano) tell amusing stories and play accessible, melodic jazz inspired by the beautiful Scottish scenery that they have seen on their travels. Don’t miss them in this intimate, atmospheric concert. Tickets are £10 including supper, call 07712 671945