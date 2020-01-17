Fresh air, farmers' markets and fun with spiders! Here's five things to do over the next couple of days

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk

Springfield Fell Walking Club

Enjoy fresh air, exercise and stunning scenery this weekend with a sociable walking club.

The club’s regular day walks (24 per year) take place on Saturdays, with a coach picking up at various stops from Blackpool to Preston, the coach fare is currently £10.

Locations visited include the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales and the Peak District and there are always three separate walks graded by difficulty.

Join them tomorrow in Pateley Bridge - the following walk on February 1 is to Ambleside.

For full details see www.springfieldfellwalking.co.uk.

Ashton on Ribble Farmers' Market

Ashton on Ribble Farmers’ Market offers fresh produce, Fairtrade goods, a collecting point for Preston foodbank and Ashton councillors’ surgery 11am-noon. Open 9am -1pm tomorrow at St Michael’s Church Hall, Tulketh Road. Call 01772 827835.

Family Show

The whole family can take in a show tonight and enjoy the music of Preston Concert Band. In aid of Alzheimer’s Society there will be an entrance fee of £5 on the door. Open from 7.30pm at St Gerard’s Club, Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall.

Making Friends with Spiders Fundraiser

Raising funds to get trucks on the road for Preston Caribbean Carnival 2020, two brave volunteers are making friends with and holding spiders tonight. Show your support and sponsor them, 7.30pm at Jalgos Club, Rose Street, Preston.

Meat Bingo

Is your fridge looking a little bare this January? Head down to the Moor Park Sports & Social Club on Blackpool Road in Preston, PR1 6AD, tonight and see if you can re-stock it with some Meat Bingo winnings! All are welcome from 8pm.