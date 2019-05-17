Concern over steps on popular Preston walking route

Repairs are to be made on a popular walking route, after complaints a section near Preston has become dangerous.

Although it says the claims are unfounded, Lancashire County Council (LCC) engineers will be carrying out “small repairs” on the Ribble Way near Grimsargh.

In 2015, storms severely damaged the Tun Brook Wood footbridge, causing it to be closed by LCC, and the path diverted to another footbridge further upstream. To access this alternative bridge, walkers have to navigate a series of steps.

One walker told the Post the steps are “extremely dangerous in wet conditions”.

He added: “There is a real danger of a nasty fall at a point which the emergency services would have great difficulty gaining access.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "People walking the long distance Ribble Way route are generally capable and experienced walkers, and the alternative route in place on this section is not likely to present them with any difficulties.

"We are due to carry out some small repairs to the alternative route, including the steps, as part of general upkeep of the route, however it should be safe to use with care in all weathers.

"A project to repair the bridge in Tun Brook Wood on the original Ribble Way would be costly and complicated due to the terrain and other issues such as stability of the surrounding land. We cannot currently prioritise this over other maintenance needed to bridges in the surrounding area, including highway bridges."