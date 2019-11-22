Green light for plans to create a community hub at Broughton's Toll Bar Cottage

Have your say

Plans to create a community hub in Broughton have the green light.

The empty Toll Bar Cottage in Garstang Road is now set for a new lease of life as the nod from Preston City Council means it will be transformed into a community cafe.

Pat Hastings, chairman of Broughton Parish Council, wants to set up cycle racks at the site so that people on the Guild Wheel will be able to enjoy a break at the cafe.

She said: “People can come in and have a brew and a chat.

“There will be police drop in surgeries, health promotion and decent Internet.

“It’s all about getting it going.”