Bingo, books and scary beasts! Here's five things you must do next week

Anne Frank, Parallel Stories, The Dukes, Lancaster, Monday, January 27

Marking 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, The Dukes are screening Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren as she retraces Anne’s life through the pages of her remarkable and enlightening diary. Tickets cost £13 from www.dukes-lancaster.org or by calling 01524 598500.

Preston Book Group, The Larder, Lancaster Road, Preston, Tuesday, January 28

Re-discover the joy of reading, broaden your horizons and meet up with like-minded people. Preston Book Group meet monthly to discuss their book of the month - and lots of other bookish things. Plus there’s always hot drinks and snacks available to purchase. To find out more, join the group at www.facebook.com/groups/313532052469653.

Ivo Graham: The Game of Life, Chorley Little Theatre, Wednesday, January 29

The time for faff is over: has Big Daddy Graham got the skillz (anecdotes/banter/topical asides) to pay da billz (gas/water/electric)? More hilariously anxious blather from one of the most hilariously anxious blatherers in the business. Tickets are just £13, call 01257 264362 or buy online at www.chorleytheatre.com.

Bongo’s Bingo, Blackpool Tower, Friday, January 31

At the forefront of the UK’s experience economy, Bongo’s Bingo is proud to offer a show that cannot be replicated or found elsewhere, offering everyone a wild escape from reality for a few hours where life’s worries and stresses can be left at the door. The revolutionary bingo party phenomenon is back for one night only of action-packed mayhem in Blackpool's iconic venue. Tickets are available from the new Bongo’s Bingo app and online at www.bongosbingo.co.uk now.

Ghost Tour, Hoghton Tower, Friday, January 31

Ascend the long drive of reputedly the third most haunted house in Britain where silent torchbearers will be waiting for you. Tour the darkened halls of the Tower, encounter spectres from the past and hear about ghostly happenings from across the centuries. Venture, if you dare, through the underground passages where footsteps from another time may echo alongside your own. Will you see the black dog who haunts the Well House? Suitable for over 16s only, tickets are £32 per person including a two course meal. There’s more details online at www.hoghtontower.co.uk.