Viral video sensation Tiny Tim in town to launch new Preston Comedy Club

A new comedy club is set to explode onto the scene in Preston with a special visit from viral video sensation Tiny Tim.

The comedian, whose YouTube videos draw millions, will launch Preston Comedy Club’s inaugural night of laughs.

Freddy Quinne, who is behind the plans, said: “I have been a performance comedian for 10 years and I’m from Preston originally. Preston in the past has a tradition of great comedy clubs but there nothing like that left. In a city the size of Preston I think that’s a crying shame.

“I run a lot of comedy nights in the North West and I’ve been doing comedy for a long time so I have the contacts. Moving to Preston is a first for me I’m really excited I think it can fill a gap in the market. It needs it more than ever.”

Tiny Tim will feature at Preston Comedy Club alongside Corrie star Steve Harris and comedy legend Quincy on August 23 at 8pm at Baluga Bar.