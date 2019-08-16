'Tokes' reunion to become a regular event on Preston's social calendar

One-off reunion events for legendary Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo’s have been so successful that organisers have decided to make them a regular feature on the social calendar.

There will now be three ‘reunions’ every year - one on Boxing Day, one on Maundy Thursday and one on the last Bank Holiday of the year at Evoque nightclub in Church Street, where Tokyo Jo’s used to operate.

Revellers from the first reunion event in April

The August event next year will also coincide exactly with the 30th anniversary of Tokyo Jo’s opening in 1990.

Organiser Brian Hudson, who worked at Tokyo Jo’s in the 1990s, said: “ We’ve been blown away, tickets are flying out and the response has been superb again.

“We’ve decided to put it on three times every year - any more would be overkill and the novelty might wear off.

“We think the Boxing Day reunion is going to be the busiest one yet because once you’ve spent time with your family, then it’s time to celebrate with your friends.

“Other towns like Wigan have big events on Boxing Day and Preston needs something too.”

Brian said he has been “overwhelmed” by the response of other traders in the city centre, who have noticed a knock-on effect because of the events.

He said: “It’s really working well, everywhere was busy last time. For the upcoming event, Baker Street are doing a pre-bar and an after party for staff as a thank you, and the Olive Tree Brasserie are offering a special menu too.”

Tickets are available at Skiddle.com by searching ‘Tokyo Jo’s’.