Sound of the (North) West Coast as orchestra takes on hiphop superstar Dr Dre's biggest hits at Preston Guild Hall

Preston Guild Hall is about to welcome a hiphop event like no other - as Dr Dre’s hits are reworked by an orchestra.

Events company No Stings Attached have brought together one of UK’s leading orchestra’s with a lyricist for a unique live rendition of Dr Dre’s landmark album, 2001.

No Strings Attached present an orchestral rendition of Dr Dre's album, 2001



The concept has already been touring across Europe and will arrive in Preston on Saturday, May 18.



A spokesman for No Stings Attaches said: “Attendees can expect an orchestral event with a twist - where they can re-live the album, sing-a-long to their favourite songs and see an interpretation of Dr Dre through strings.



“We’ve been touring the concept across the UK and expanding in to other European cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Munich and more.



“It’s a great opportunity for those who wouldn’t listen to this particular genre to experience it from a different perspective.”

The 2001 album featured numerous collaborators with Dr Dre (pictured), including Devin the Dude, Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Xzibit, Nate Dogg, Eminem, Knoc-turn’al, King T, Defari, Kokane and Mary J. Blige.

It was highly successful, charting at number two on the Billboard 200 charts and has since been certified six times platinum.



The Guild Hall performance is full standing and for over 14s only. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult over 18.



Tickets are £22.90 each. To buy tickets online visit Preston Guild Hall at: http://www.prestonguildhall.co.uk

For further information, visit: http://www.nostringsattachedevents.com

