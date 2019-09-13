Project Update: Penwortham Arts Centre to open its doors to the public this month

What’s happening?

Penwortham Arts Centre - otherwise known as The Venue - opens its doors to the public on Friday, September 27.

What’s the background?

Penwortham Town Council took over ownership of the former library in Liverpool Road in after it was closed down as part of a Lancashire County Council cost-cutting programme.Now, after sitting empty for two years, it has been turned into an 80-seater venue with a newly-created stage and a bar.



What will it be like?



The Town Council hopes The Venue will work with the raft of new eating and drinking venues opening in Liverpool Road.

Steve Caswell, Town Manager said: “People can come here for an event, have a glass of wine, then afterwards go over the road to a restaurant or a bar.”



What’s on?



For the first month, there will be free live music on Friday and Saturday evenings.



Tickets for the opening night have already sold out. Doors will open at 7pm and local talent Hungry Bentley will be kicking off their performance at 7.15pm. They will be followed by The Outliners at 8.15pm.



Others playing over the coming weeks include Matt Whittingham Entertainment, The Amber List, Ashton Naylor, Nick Spencer Music, solo acoustic artist Kate S and Steve McCartney.



There will also be a Community Cinema running screenings at The Venue, the first of which is The Favourite starring Olivia Coleman, to be shown on October 2.

What do they say?

A spokesman for the Town Council said: “We are completely overwhelmed with the support we have been shown by the local community. Thank you.”

Find out more

Visit: http://www.facebook.com/penworthamartscentre for more information