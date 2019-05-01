Here are the most popular beer gardens in Lancashire
With news of a heat wave to come later this month, we check out the best beer gardens, as voted by readers.
Wednesday 01 May 2019 15:22
1. The Continental, Preston
The Continental, in South Meadow Lane, Preston, has a large garden area outside, offering views of the River Ribble.'The venue has various beer festivals, music events and cultural nights.
2. The Eagle and Child, Leyland
The Eagle and Child, in Church Road, Leyland, has a walled outdoor seating area, tucked away to with plenty of trees and greenery.
3. The Bay Horse, Thornton Cleveleys
The Bay Horse, in Station Road, Thornton Cleveleys, is a Sizzling pub, with an attractive seating area outside.
4. The Ship Inn, Freckleton
The Ship Inn, in Bunker Street, Freckleton, has a large beer garden which provides views across Freckleton Marsh - a great spot for bird lovers. It is also an early stop on The Coastal Walk from Freckleton to Lytham and St Annes.
