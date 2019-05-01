Bay Horse, Thornton

Here are the most popular beer gardens in Lancashire

With news of a heat wave to come later this month, we check out the best beer gardens, as voted by readers.

The Continental, in South Meadow Lane, Preston, has a large garden area outside, offering views of the River Ribble.'The venue has various beer festivals, music events and cultural nights.

1. The Continental, Preston

The Eagle and Child, in Church Road, Leyland, has a walled outdoor seating area, tucked away to with plenty of trees and greenery.

2. The Eagle and Child, Leyland

The Bay Horse, in Station Road, Thornton Cleveleys, is a Sizzling pub, with an attractive seating area outside.

3. The Bay Horse, Thornton Cleveleys

The Ship Inn, in Bunker Street, Freckleton, has a large beer garden which provides views across Freckleton Marsh - a great spot for bird lovers. It is also an early stop on The Coastal Walk from Freckleton to Lytham and St Annes.

4. The Ship Inn, Freckleton

