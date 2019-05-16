Get ready, Penwortham Live is making its comeback this weekend

Penwortham Live is back this weekend - and is bigger than ever.

Now in its sixth year, the music and arts festival will kick off at 7pm on Friday, followed by daytime family activities throughout Saturday, then another night of music in the evening.

The event has grown to encompass more venues since it first began in 2013, and although the focus is still on the Liverpool Road area, venues now also include the likes of Penwortham Golf Club, the Sir Tom Finney pub and the Coach House in Hurst Grange Park.

Rebecca Heap of South Ribble Borough Council, who has been involved in organising the event since it began, said: “Penwortham Live is now in its sixth year and it’s incredible to think how successful it is.

“We’re constantly adding new venues - Penwortham Golf Club is new for this year - and we’re always getting new performers as well as favourites to keep things fresh.

“We really do have something for everyone, from choirs to duets to rock bands.”

She added: “I’m really pleased to see some of the Live artists who have worked with us in the past now taking paid bookings. It goes to show that this really is a springboard for talent.

“It’s also great for the area as it encourages people to go into venues they might not have been in before., and hopefully they return.”

Wristbands cost £5 each and are available at venues.

For a full list of venues and performers, click the Facebook page here or visit the council's page here.