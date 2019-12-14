Cheers to that - two Longton pubs set for makeovers in the new year

Two pubs in the heart of Longton are set for makeovers in the New Year.

Star Pubs and Bars, which owns the Black Bull Hotel and the Red Lion, both in Liverpool Road, are looking to invest in the historic establishments.

Longton's Red Lion pub. Image: Google

A spokesman for the Edinburgh-based company said: “We are investing £120,000 updating The Black Bull Hotel in Liverpool Road, Longton which will involve an internal redecoration and refurbishment of the furniture as well as new signage outside.

“Work will begin on January 6 with the pub closing for a couple of weeks while this takes place.”

A planning application for the Black Bull work has been submitted to South Ribble Borough Council.

It states that there will be various new signs on the building itself and around the car park, predominantly in a dark grey colour, with some illuminated by floodlights.

New licensees are being sought for the Red Lion, which Star Pubs and Bars says will have a “major transformational refurbishment” in 2020.

Although details for the Red Lion are still to be finalised, it is known that management are keen for the two pubs - which are almost across the road from one another - to be very different to each other.

In promotional material for the pub, Star Pubs and Bars say: “The pub will be packed with character, which offers a standout food offer. The Red Lion is set to become the go-to destination pub in the area.”

Anyone interested in taking over the Red Lion should contact the company on 08085 949596.