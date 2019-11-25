Britain’s Got Talent, Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo comedians booked to perform in Preston

Comedians from Britain’s Got Talent, Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo are due to perform in Preston.

It comes after the newly launched Preston Comedy Club has announced Christmas shows.

Freddy Quinne,of Preston Comedy Club

Freddy Quinne, of the comedy club, said: “Since launching we’ve gone from strength to strength and now we’ve got two shows in December - on Thursday 5 and Friday 6, with an outrageously good line-up of comedy.

"In fact we’ve got comedians from Britain’s Got Talent, Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo.

“Opening the show is Barbara Nice, who reached the semi-finals of last year’s Britain’s Got Talent. She’s also know for her role in Phoenix Nights.

“Our middle act, Simon Lomas, is one of the new up-and-coming stars of comedy.

"Last year he won Petfringe comedian of the year, which is a national competition with the biggest cash prize in comedy.

“Our headline act is Dane Baptiste, who’s been on Live At The Apollo twice, Mock The Week, and even had his own BBC3 sitcom!”

Barbara Nice is Stockport’s favourite housewife from this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, where she wowed the judges and reached the semi-finals of the competition. She was also on both series of the hit TV show Phoenix Nights.

Simon Lomas is highly-regarded as the most promising young comedian in the country. According to Freddy he’s stand up’s “best-kept secret, but has been steadily gaining a cult following of fans bowled over by his unique and original performances”.

A recognised comedy superstar, Dane Baptiste has two Live At The Apollo appearances under his belt, as well as starring on Tonight At The London Palladium and Mock The Week. He even has his own sitcom on BBCThree, Sunny D.

Tickets cost £15 and are available at www.prestoncomedyclub.com

The performances take place at Baluga Bar & Club on December 5 and 6 from 7.30pm-10.30pm.