Young voices to shape the future of Nelson at Pendle Rise farewell event

As Pendle Rise prepares to close its doors for the final time, the community is invited to a special event marking the end of an era and the beginning of a bold new chapter for Nelson Town Centre.

This unique afternoon, organised by This Is Nelson on Saturday, June 14, 12-3pm, specially designed for young people, offers an opportunity to honour the legacy of Pendle Rise and the Arndale Centre before it, while looking ahead to the future. The event aims to capture memories, spark conversation, and inspire ideas for what comes next

Event highlights include Short films featuring local voices and community stories; Talkaoke – a pop-up talk show for lively, youth-led discussions; Stories Booth where attendees can share their personal memories and free pizza and refreshments to enjoy while connecting with others.

Whether you grew up shopping at Pendle Rise, hung out with friends in the Arndale, or simply want to be part of shaping what comes next – this event will welcome all.