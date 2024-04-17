Wray Scarecrow Festival & Fair back to provide fun for all the family

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Wray Scarecrow Festival & Fair is almost here again! With just over a week to go, we’ve got a fantastic range of events and activities lined up to suit all ages.

The provisional 10 day programme is as follows:

Sat 27th April

10k road race (starts near The Old Bobbin Mill)

13:15

Sun 28th April

Car Boot Sale on our ‘School Field’ (LA2 8RG)

100k cycle ride (not a race, all ages welcome)

Fantastical Quests (more details below)

08:00

09:00

10:00

Mon 29th April to

Thurs 2nd May

Wray Primary School children will be maypole dancing and singing in the school playground

14:30

Tues 30th April

Fell Race (starts at the Tea Rooms)

19:00

Fri 3rd May

Giant Scarecrow Parade (starts The Gars)and

Scarecrow competition prize giving (Tea Rooms)

18:30

19:30

Sat 4th May

Gravel Bikes - stop off (Home Farm Close)

Local History Tours (walking - meet outside The George and Dragon)

11:00

11:00 and14:00

Sun 5th May

Local History Tours (walking - meet outside The George and Dragon)

11:00 and14:00

Mon 6th May

Traditional May Fair (Samba Espirito – drumming band parading from Main Street to “School Field”)

Great Ball Race at Wray Bridge

10:45

17:00

A major feature of the Festival is our Scarecrow Competition, keenly ‘fought’ by villagers. Entries on display throughout the village provide a great selection for visitors to look at as they walk around. We’ve added an additional competition category this year, “Community Care”; the others are; Theme, Traditional, Topical, Animated and local Primary Schools. We also have a “People’s Choice” prize; individuals can enter this by using the slip in their Festival Programme to list the numbers of their favourite 3 Scarecrows. The £25 winner is drawn at random from those who included the highest overall winner in their entry.

Our traditional May Fair will be held on Monday 6th May starting at 10:45. We have a range of performers and acts from 11:00 and throughout the afternoon, on three stages:

· A mix of ‘join in’ and entertainment acts on our Main Stage on the School Field,

· Entertainers on the Flood Gardens (lower Main Street)

· Live music on Main Street stage

Following the successful launch of Fantastical Quests in Wray last year, teams of up to 6 people can try to complete this this year’s adventure - “The Time Thief” The Quest is to find Ursus Nebula, a time travelling picaroon - who has hidden his stolen treasures around Wrayopolis and whose temporal crimes must be stopped! More information is available on www.fantasticalquests.co.uk.

