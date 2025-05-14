Words and stories are being celebrated in Burnley

The festival will centre around Burnley Mechanics, with activities spreading across the town. This year the theme ‘Things That Shape Our World’, encourages the community to reflect on what influences Burnley and the wider world. With an inclusive, accessible approach, all activities will operate on a ‘Pay What You Decide’ basis, ensuring everyone can take part and celebrate the magic of words.

Festival Producer Stephanie Jessop says: “We are thrilled to be back with the third Burnley Words Festival. This year, we’ve been working closely with our communities and partners to bring the Wordy Weekend to life. It’s a fantastic opportunity for local writers, artists, and audiences to come together, share stories, and experience an incredible variety of performances, readings, exhibitions, and workshops.”

Scottish Pakistani comedian Lubna Kerr brings her popular show ‘Where are You Really From?’ to Down Town on Thursday 15th May. With humour based around her Asian heritage, Lubna hilariously breaks down and plays on the stereotypes attached to her background.

Shed Stories in the afternoon on Saturday, May 17, 2pm at Down Town sees Tim Casson return to Burnley after a successful residency last month, with his unique and touching show Shed Stories. Blending theatre, movement and documentary, he shines a light on the growing phenomenon of ‘Men’s Sheds’ and the communities around them, inspired by more than 24 hours of interviews with the people who attend and organise these valued community spaces.

Crossings, by Luke Jerram will invite audiences to take a rowing boat on Thompson Park boating lake and lap up stories about subjects ranging from boats, birds, sounds, plastic, people and the sweet potato! Crossings, a Burnley Words Festival event presented in partnership with The Super Slow Way, can be experienced from May 16 - June 1.

The piece consists of nine colourfully painted rowing boats on the boating lake, each filled with speakers that will tell you stories from people around the world as you float across the lake!

The Wordy Weekend features a Local Writers Night on Friday, May 16 at Burnley Mechanics, for Burnley and Lancashire-based writers, and local poet Ajaz Qureshi will lead a poetry workshop and a scenic canalside walk over the weekend. Also for aspiring authors, Pitching to Publishers is a workshop from Isabelle Kenyon, who will offer insights into the publishing industry in a workshop exploring the journey from writing to getting published. Named a Future Leader by the Bookseller in 2024, Kenyon founded publisher Fly on The Wall Press in 2018, which has since won Small Press of The Year at the British Book Awards 2024 (North).

Families can enjoy a magical day for all ages with pop-up theatre, craft workshops, and a chance to meet the award-winning puppet characters Hodman and Sally, two charming explorers who love to share and collect stories on Saturday, May 17. Storyteller Peter Chand will be looking for the next generation’s great storytellers on Saturday 17th, before returning on the Sunday with his own storytelling sessions for children and adults.

Whether you’re a passionate reader, an aspiring writer, a theatre lover, or simply looking for a fun-filled family experience, Burnley Wordy Weekend 2025 has something for everyone.

The festival is delivered by Culturapedia in partnership with Burnley Leisure and Culture, and is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England and Stocks Massey. For the full programme and further details, visit burnleywordsfestival.co.uk.