Winckley Square Guided Walk: Preston the Jerusalem of Temperance
Join Steve Harrison on this spring walk to learn about the establishment of Preston as the ‘Jerusalem of Temperance’ in 1832. 2022 was the 190th anniversary of the 'seven men of Preston' signing the first total abstinence pledge, initiating the influential UK Temperance movement.
Preston was recognised in the C19 and C20 centuries as 'the birthplace of teetotalism'. This is another chance to join this guided walk. Last year we offered the walk twice on the same day because it sold out very quickly but we still ended up with a waiting list. So we are offering it again this year. The walk will start in front of the Blue Bell Pub in Church Street and visit locations in Preston City centre which played a pivotal role in the development of the Temperance movement. The walk takes place on Sunday 14 April 2024 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM starting in front of Blue Bell Pub 114 Church Street, Preston, Lancashire PR1 3BS and lasts an hour and a half.
£5 Book on Trybooking.com https://www.trybooking.com/uk/55530